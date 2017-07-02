A huge blaze has ripped through a multi-million pound development in Bow Wharf, east London.
About 80 firefighters were called to the building under construction in Wennington Road shortly after 11am on Sunday.
London Fire Brigade said that 12 fire engines attended and two aerial appliances were also at the scene to fight the fire from above.
The third floor and roof of the four storey residential block were badly damaged by the fire.
Part of the first and second floors were also affected, LFB said.
The blaze was under control by 2.02pm and nobody was reportedly injured.
Local road closures are in place while crews deal with the fire so motorists are advised to avoid the area.
Firefighters said they will remain at the scene damping down the fire for some time.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Apartments in the new development, at the junction of the Regents and Hereford Union canals, reportedly cost up to £1 million.