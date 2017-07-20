Tory Councillor Mouths 'Don't Let Them In' As Grenfell Survivors Clamour To Get Through Fire Door

A Kensington and Chelsea councillor was caught on camera mouthing the words ‘don’t let them in’ as Grenfell survivors struggled to get through a fire door.

Conservative Matthew Palmer was seen to repeatedly say ‘don’t let them in’, ‘don’t’ and ‘no’ as those who escaped the fire banged on the door to the chamber.

It happened at the first full meeting of the council since the tower blaze claimed the lives of more than 80 people.

Emotions were running high inside Kensington Town Hall and security was tight while new leader Elizabeth Campbell was appointed to cries of “shame”, “resign” and “murderer”.

Drama reached new heights when survivors who wanted to speak at the meeting found the fire door was locked.