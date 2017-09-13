Firefighters Reject 2% Pay Offer Amid Fears Over Job Losses

Firefighters have rejected a 2% pay offer as it included a “whole host of strings”, the Fire Brigades Union said as it warned a rise funded through cuts is “unacceptable”.

The Government on Tuesday lifted the seven-year public sector pay freeze, caving to pressure from voters, unions and Tory MPs.

Ministers had already offered a 2% pay increase this year to firefighters, which was seen as the first breach of the pay cap.

But the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) on Wednesday said new areas of work, including emergency medical responding, and uncertainty about funding arrangements meant the pay offer was not sufficient.