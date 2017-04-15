Firms 'Could Be Forced To Pay Premium For Short-Notice Work'

Companies could be forced to pay a premium rate for short-notice work, the Government’s employment practice adviser has suggested.

Matthew Taylor, who is leading a review into labour rights, said employers would be incentivised to guarantee work in advance if they were made to pay more for every “non-guaranteed” hour.

In an interview with the Financial Times, he claimed that a higher rate on zero-hours contracts could stop “lazy” employers from offloading risks onto workers, and stop them demanding “one-sided flexibility”.

He said: “The problem in the labour market is not security of work, it’s security of income.