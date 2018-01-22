Firms Must Cut Pay Gap And Obey Tax Law To Win Public Contracts Under Labour

Firms making no effort to close the pay chasm between top execs and staff would be banned from bidding for public contracts under Labour.

Businesses who fail to comply with tax law or recognise trade unions would also be barred from public tenders by a Government led by Jeremy Corbyn.

The party’s new policy, set out in the wake of the collapse of Carillion, would also give ministers power to wrest control of any future public contract from firms engaging in “risky behaviour”. The Government could then retender the work or bring it back in-house.

The definition of “risky behaviour” would be massively expanded. While most of the current triggers relate to performance, profits warnings, credit ratings and accounting conduct, Labour would demand businesses have a clean sheet on: