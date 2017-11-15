Poignant Video Of Mum's First Cuddle With Premature Baby Captures The 'Best Feeling In The World'

A mum has shared a video of the first time she got to hold her premature baby, in the hope that it will provide comfort to other parents of preemies.

The mum wipes away tears while she strokes her baby’s back, as she is so relieved to be able to touch her newborn four days after giving birth.

“It was the best feeling in the world to finally be able to hold him in my arms,” she wrote on the Love What Matters Facebook page on 13 November.

“It’s scary to think one in 10 babies is born premature. I just want other parents who are going through this to know it’s hard, it’s scary, but you’re stronger than you think you are, your baby is a fighter and you’re not alone.”