The ‘First Dates’ matchmakers must be over the moon as a couple who met on the show are now proud parents to the show’s first ever baby.

Ibiba Mudada and Aarron Stewart first met on the Channel 4 dating show on 10 June 2016 and they learnt Mudada was pregnant just seven weeks later.

Mudada gave birth to a baby girl - who they named Aziza and who weighed 9lbs 4oz - in April, just 10 months after she first laid eyes on Stewart.

“It’s true that our meeting and the speed with which we’ve started a family is certainly far from traditional,’ Mudada, a 28-year-old care worker from Bristol, told the The Daily Mail.