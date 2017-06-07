Listen, we’ve all been on dates we wish we could just end, but it’s one thing thinking it and another actually doing it.
However, that didn’t stop one ‘First Dates’ diner from doing exactly that, when he was paired up with someone he didn’t fancy.
In fact, he had absolutely no qualms in telling him so, making for one of the most awkward ‘First Dates’ moments in the show’s history.
Things got off to an awkward start when rugby player John was set up on a date with “old romantic” Greig on the Channel 4 dating show.
After John disappeared following their first course to have a cigarette, he returned to the table with a bombshell for Greig.
John told him he no longer wanted to continue the date, despite not even having had their main course.
“I don’t find you attractive,” he said. “What’s the point in staying and having a main course?”
Ouch.
An even more awkward few minutes then followed, as Greig settled up his half of the bill, before John decided he actually wanted to stay at the restaurant and sample their steak and chips.
If you ask us, we reckon you’re better off without him, Greig.
‘First Dates’ airs Tuesdays at 10pm on Channel 4.