‘First Dates’ viewers were left in tears during Tuesday (27 June) night’s episode thanks to the story of one diner, Graeme.

The dad-of-two recently lost his wife to breast cancer, and had made the decision to get “back on the horse” and start dating again by signing up for the Channel 4 dating show.

Fans saw Graeme tell his date Daniela all about his late wife, Lorna, and her battle with the disease.

He also opened up about the effect it had on his two children, Emily, six, and four-year-old Rocky.

Graeme said during his to camera interview: “To be positive about it, I was there with her at the end, and she knew I was there and was holding my hand.

“She would have wanted me to be happy and move on and find somebody else to be happy with.”

He added: “I know that love is the answer, and love is the most important thing. Love is the best thing in the world.”

And it turned out Graeme’s date had a very happy ending, as it was later revealed he and Lorna had enjoyed a second date at their local pub in Swindon.

A night in front of the telly didn’t happen, but Swindon dwellers Graeme and Daniela couldn’t resist a trip to the local. 🍻💕 #FirstDates pic.twitter.com/SbWECASFeP — First Dates (@FirstDates) June 27, 2017

His story drew an emotional response from viewers on Twitter:

Aaawww in absolute tears when he talked about his late wife and how she died from cancer #FirstDates — Ala (@jassemi) June 27, 2017

Work can wait for an hour. Watching #FirstDates on demand. Hope it works out for Graeme and his children. I'm in tears. What a lovely man — Michelle (@MummyStonehill) June 28, 2017

I can't stop thinking of Graeme and Daniella on first dates last night 😭😭😭😭❤️❤️ — Amy Roberts (@ALR8) June 28, 2017

Have you ever seen anyone so warm & smiley as Graeme, especially after the 💔 he's been thru. He & Daniel are just adorable ❤️. #FirstDates — Victoria (@SVChesh) June 27, 2017

In absolute floods watching big beardy Graeme on #FirstDates here. You fucking sweetheart. — Joel Neill (@joelneill) June 27, 2017

@FirstDates Graeme's story properly got too me, what a lovely lovely man, wish him all the best 👊 #FirstDates — Nick Kourdoullou ⚽🥊 (@Kourdoullou) June 27, 2017

Graeme's so nice he makes me want to cry my bollocks off #firstdates — Jeremy Flynn (@jeremyflynn_) June 27, 2017

#FirstDates just fallen in love with Graeme. Not only a gent, but a truly lovely person. He deserves love!!! — Katharine Foster (@kittyj71) June 27, 2017

First time I've sobbed at #FirstDates for a while. 😢 Someone pass me the tissues. Graeme, you're amazing. ❤️ — Holly Evans (@hollyyevans) June 27, 2017

‘First Dates’ airs Tuesdays at 10pm on Channel 4.

