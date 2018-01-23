'First Dates Hotel' Contestant Shocked As The Man She Thought Was Her Date Turns Out To Be Gay

There was a spot of disappointment for one ‘First Dates Hotel’ hopeful on Monday night (22 January), after discovering the man she thought she was on a date with was gay.

During the episode, Mark and Esther were seen chatting by the hotel pool, with the former vicar discussing his life on a houseboat, specifically the fact that he wants “someone to share his bed with”.

Esther then asked him what “led him to life on a boat”, to which he explained: “For 25 years I was a vicar, so I always lived in vicarages.

“Then I met a bloke who made it impossible to pretend to be straight anymore.”