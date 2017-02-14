Things took a surprising turn during the ‘First Dates’ Valentine’s Special on Monday night, when a couple of singletons featured on the show realised they’d already been on a date with each other.
What are the chances, eh?
Anna and Vince immediately hit it off when they were paired up on the Channel 4 show, but as they sat down for a romantic meal together they deduced that they’d actually been on a date 20 years ago.
As their conversation turned to their upbringing, Anna said: “You know I said you look familiar, you really do… I’m sure you know my cousin.”
As the penny dropped, Vince exclaimed: “We’ve been on a date before. Oh my god, I know who you are.”
Anna replied: “You’ve actually been to my house when I was younger.”
Vince then reminded her: “I remember I really liked you. I think there was probably another boy in the background.”
Vince was 20 and Anna was just 17 when they first dated, and Vince made it clear that his feelings hadn’t changed.
“I do fancy her,” he said. “And I fancied her years ago. I still do now.”
And it sounds like the feeling is mutual.
When asked if they would see each other again, Anna said: “Yeah I’d like to. We need to find out what happened.”
Vince added: “We do, we’ve got a lot to figure out, yeah.”
When Vince went in for a kiss, Anna told him that she’d never kissed on a first date before.
But Vince was quick to remind her it technically wasn’t their first date and leaned in for a smooch.
French restaurant owner Fred Sinex added to the camera: “Second chances at love are rare and special. Maybe you weren’t ready when you were younger but be patient, your time will come. But when love comes around, you have to grab it with both hands and don’t let go.”
We’re crossing everything, that this one works out.