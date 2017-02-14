Anna and Vince immediately hit it off when they were paired up on the Channel 4 show, but as they sat down for a romantic meal together they deduced that they’d actually been on a date 20 years ago.

Things took a surprising turn during the ‘ First Dates ’ Valentine’s Special on Monday night, when a couple of singletons featured on the show realised they’d already been on a date with each other.

As their conversation turned to their upbringing, Anna said: “You know I said you look familiar, you really do… I’m sure you know my cousin.”

As the penny dropped, Vince exclaimed: “We’ve been on a date before. Oh my god, I know who you are.”

Anna replied: “You’ve actually been to my house when I was younger.”

Vince then reminded her: “I remember I really liked you. I think there was probably another boy in the background.”