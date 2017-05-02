Charlotte Olympia has relaunched her bridal collection and it’s even more playful and dreamy than before.

Think: more love, more lace, more leopard-print and more feline fun.

The London-based accessories designer - who is well-loved for her cat-like velvet uppers - has created 19 luxury wedding shoes and handbags to pick from for your big day.

From heart-printed heels to rouge lip-shaped bags and ivory fringed platforms, the range caters to every kind of bride-to-be.

The entire collection is available to buy online and in store from... now.