All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    02/05/2017 00:01 BST

    Charlotte Olympia's Relaunched Bridal Collection Has Arrived And It's Dreamy

    *swoons*

    Charlotte Olympia has relaunched her bridal collection and it’s even more playful and dreamy than before. 

    Think: more love, more lace, more leopard-print and more feline fun. 

    The London-based accessories designer - who is well-loved for her cat-like velvet uppers - has created 19 luxury wedding shoes and handbags to pick from for your big day. 

    From heart-printed heels to rouge lip-shaped bags and ivory fringed platforms, the range caters to every kind of bride-to-be. 

    The entire collection is available to buy online and in store from... now. 

    Charlotte Olympia

    Here are a few of our favourite pieces from the collection:

    Charlotte Olympia
    Love Shoes, £690.
    Charlotte Olympia
    Bethany, £550.
    Charlotte Olympia
    Kiss Me Darcy (ivory and red), £430.
    Charlotte Olympia
    Kiss Me Purse, £350.
    Charlotte Olympia
    Leopard Print Marry Me Pandora, £930.
    Charlotte Olympia
    Love Vanina, £970.
    Charlotte Olympia
    I Do Pandora, £930.
    Charlotte Olympia
    Wallace, £640.
    Charlotte Olympia
    Wallace, £640
    Charlotte Olympia
    Miss Cha Cha, £690.
    Charlotte Olympia
    Rock On Pandora, £970.

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:styleweddingsShoesaccessoriesbagscharlotte olympiawedding accessorieswedding shoes

    Conversations