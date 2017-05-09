A first time foster mum has opened up about the heartbreaking moment when she had to explain to her toddler why his foster sister couldn’t live with them any more.

The baby Amber Davis had been looking after for six months had been placed with her “new family”, so Davis was packing up her things when her son Josiah asked why she was doing so.

“I realised I had a responsibility to try to help my growing, curious four-year-old grasp something that I still don’t quite understand myself: why can’t she stay,” Davis explained in a Facebook post shared by Love What Matters on 6 May.

“As I fumbled my way through an explanation about needing to go live and be together with her sisters, I could see the look of confusion on his face... ‘but we’re her brothers’.

“My brain scrambled for another answer, but I blanked.”