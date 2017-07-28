A fitness blogger who is 19 weeks pregnant with her first child shared a snap of her bump, telling followers she keeps “bumping into things”.

Emily Skye, from Australia, said she’s the proudest she has ever been of her body, adding that she has never felt more comfortable or happy with it.

But she needs to work on her “spacial awareness” apparently.

“I’m having to make a few adjustments,” she wrote on the snap on Thursday 27 July.

“And not just with my exercise or wardrobe but with my ‘space awareness’. I keep bumping into things with my belly and butt and there’s still so much more growing to do.”