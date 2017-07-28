A fitness blogger who is 19 weeks pregnant with her first child shared a snap of her bump, telling followers she keeps “bumping into things”.
Emily Skye, from Australia, said she’s the proudest she has ever been of her body, adding that she has never felt more comfortable or happy with it.
But she needs to work on her “spacial awareness” apparently.
“I’m having to make a few adjustments,” she wrote on the snap on Thursday 27 July.
“And not just with my exercise or wardrobe but with my ‘space awareness’. I keep bumping into things with my belly and butt and there’s still so much more growing to do.”
Skye added: “Everything my body is doing to grow this incredible life inside of me blows my mind.”
The blogger, who has more than two million followers on Instagram, has been sharing bump snaps documenting her pregnancy since announcing she was expecting.
A pregnant woman commented on her photo: “You are truly an inspiration. I am 10 weeks and there are plenty of days when I’m exhausted and don’t want to workout but see you doing it, so I push through the tiredness and do it too.
“You are so amazing.”
Another wrote: “Thanks for sharing your workouts and pregnancy with us. It gives me hope that I can continue to workout while pregnant. You are an inspiration.”