Fitness Blogger Photoshops Own Body To Hit Back At 'Lies And Manipulations' On Instagram

A psychologist and fitness blogger is photoshopping images of her body in order to raise awareness of the damaging impact edited photos can have.

Stacey Lee has been posting side-by-side photos of herself, with one image natural and another edited, to boost self-esteem online.

“One of the recurrent themes I treat in my profession is body image and its effect on self-esteem,” she captioned one photo.

“Self-esteem is defined as confidence in one’s own worth. However when that worth is tied to an image, a number on a scale, the size of clothes, the smoothness of skin, the smallness of a waist, the bigness of a butt, the definition on your abs, or the gap between your thighs, your worth will never be measured correctly.

“One of the reasons behind this is that the measuring stick we use is based on lies, manipulations and imagined ideals.”