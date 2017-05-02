Fitness Blogger Posts Side-By-Side Photos To Remind Us That Belly Fat Is 'Completely Normal'

On Monday she posted two side-by-side photos to her 86,000 Instagram followers, explaining: “On the left I’m laying down and flexing as hard as I possibly can and on the right I’m just sitting and chilling.”

She wrote: “I know so many people want to have flat toned tummies. Instagram is filled with posts of toned, lean, flat tummies, but what you don’t know is that they don’t look like that 24/7. You can love fitness and workout tons and still have fat!”

She added: “As I’ve said before, fat is a completely normal thing to have!! So don’t feel like you’re not doing enough or that you should get rid of it if you have fat or tummy rolls when you sit down because it’s completely normal! Having these things does not make you less attractive, it just means your [sic] a person with a body that does what bodies are supposed to do.

“All bodies are different and will look different sitting down (or doing anything) so there’s no point in comparing your body to someone else’s. you have an amazing body that you should be so proud of!! So go out there and next time you feel ashamed or vulnerable about your body, don’t, because you are beautiful no matter what!”

Puhto regularly posts such messages. After Easter weekend, the star posted images saying that we should never “beat ourselves up” for gaining weight or indulging ourselves.