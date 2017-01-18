A fitness model has reminded us to love our bodies from every angle by sharing contrasting images of herself in the same bikini.

In the first image Anna Victoria is seen standing straight with a flat stomach, but in the second she’s sitting down with visible belly rolls.

Refreshingly, the model said she loves each of the images equally.

“Good or bad angles don’t change your worth,” she said.

“I recently came across an article talking about how one woman stated she refuses to accept her flaws, because she doesn’t see them as flaws at all.

“I loved that because it sends such a powerful message that our belly rolls, cellulite, stretch marks are nothing to apologise for, to be ashamed of, or to be obsessed with getting rid of.”