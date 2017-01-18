All Sections
    LIFESTYLE
    18/01/2017

    Fitness Model Posts Side-By-Side Bikini Photos, Reminds Us To Love Our Bodies From Every Angle

    'Belly rolls, cellulite and stretch marks are nothing to apologise for.'

    A fitness model has reminded us to love our bodies from every angle by sharing contrasting images of herself in the same bikini.

    In the first image Anna Victoria is seen standing straight with a flat stomach, but in the second she’s sitting down with visible belly rolls.

    Refreshingly, the model said she loves each of the images equally. 

     “Good or bad angles don’t change your worth,” she said.

    “I recently came across an article talking about how one woman stated she refuses to accept her flaws, because she doesn’t see them as flaws at all.

    “I loved that because it sends such a powerful message that our belly rolls, cellulite, stretch marks are nothing to apologise for, to be ashamed of, or to be obsessed with getting rid of.”

    Me 1% of the time vs. 99% of the time. And I love both photos equally. Good or bad angles don't change your worth ❤️ I recently came across an article talking about how one woman stated she refuses to accept her flaws, because she doesn't see them as flaws at all. I LOVED that because it sends such a powerful message that our belly rolls, cellulite, stretch marks are nothing to apologize for, to be ashamed of, or to be obsessed with getting rid of! As I'm getting older, I have cellulite and stretch marks that aren't going away, and I welcome them. They represent a life fully lived (for 28 years so far :)) and a healthy life and body at that. How can I be mad at my body for perfectly normal "flaws"? This body is strong, can run miles, can lift and squat and push and pull weight around, and it's happy not just because of how it looks, but because of how it feels. So when you approach your journey, I want you to remember these things: I will not punish my body I will fuel it I will challenge it AND I will love it 💗💗💗 If you're following my page, you're a part of helping me spread this message and creating this movement - thank you. #fbggirls www.annavictoria.com/guides

    A photo posted by Snapchat: AnnaVictoriaFit (@annavictoria) on

    The 28-year-old added that as she’s aged, she’s noticed more cellulite and stretch marks on her body, but she “welcome[s] them”.

    “They represent a life fully lived...and a healthy life and body at that,” she said.

    “How can I be mad at my body for perfectly normal ‘flaws’? This body is strong, can run miles, can lift and squat and push and pull weight around and it’s happy not just because of how it looks, but because of how it feels.”

    This isn’t the first time Victoria has spread body positivity on Instagram.

    She previously told followers that everyone has “bad angles” but we should spend more time celebrating our “good ones” than focusing on perceived negatives. 

    In her latest post, Victoria advised her followers to repeat the following mantra if they were having a bad day: “I will not punish my body, I will fuel it, I will challenge it and I will love it.” 

    Sounds good to us.

