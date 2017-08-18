A pregnant fitness blogger who has tackled criticism over the size of her baby bump has hit back at the “Instagram medical experts” leaving comments on her photos.

Sarah Stage, from the US, is eight months pregnant with her second child and has been documenting her workouts during her pregnancy on Instagram.

But since she revealed she was expecting, she has had people commenting on her videos telling her what she should and shouldn’t do.

“While I find some of the comments hilarious, I choose to only listen to my OBGYN and of course I also listen to my body,” she wrote on Instagram on 16 August.