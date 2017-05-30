Professional dancers may make ballet look easy but don’t be fooled, a standard barre sequence will challenge even the toughest of athletes.
To prove the point, five CrossFit competitors agreed to take part in a ballet class hosted by Isabella Boylston, the youngest principal dancer with American Ballet Theatre.
The results are pretty hilarious. Just check out that concentration...
The guys looked increasingly tired as an unfazed Boylston put them through their paces, with one declaring: “My quad is freaking out.”
But by the end of the class, filmed by SELF, they’d almost mastered a sequence.
Guys, top marks for effort, but don’t give up your day jobs.