Five People Who've Been Bullied On Why 'Being Different Is Better'

Being bullied as a child or teenager can have a lasting impact, with those affected remembering the incidents as adults like they were only yesterday. As part of HuffPost UK’s original video series New Activists, five people who were bullied when they were younger reflect on their experiences, to mark Anti-Bulling Week. The group has one overall message for anyone watching who is affected: embrace your individuality. Trans activist Charlie Craggs describes being bullied from the age of 13, saying she was called “gay” by classmates implying it was an insult.

HuffPost UK Charlie Craggs

“I remember going home and crying to my mum and though that’s sad, what I think is sadder is that throughout my life by the time I was maybe like, 13, 14, I’d been called ‘gay’ in a bad way so many times and other words like ‘batty boy’, ‘chi chi man’, ‘faggot’, ‘gay boy’...I’d been called those names so many times that I wasn’t sad anymore and I wouldn’t cry about it because it had become so normal,” she says. “People bully you because you’re different.. If you’re able to hold onto what makes you different and be proud of it and to choose not to change, that is when you beat them. “Never let them crack you. Because that annoys them even more. ” Meanwhile ex T4 presenter and current personal trainer Georgie Okell says she got “hideously bullied” in her early teens. “All the boys on the school bus used to call me ‘monkey boy’. They called me ‘ugly’, ‘sweaty’, ‘spotty’, ‘gross’,” she says. “I would sometimes get off the school bus in floods of tears and walk a couple of miles to where my mum was picking me up because I just couldn’t hack it.” But now, Georgie loves her physique as it enables her to be a strong athlete.

HuffPost UK Georgie Okell