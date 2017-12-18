All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • UK

    Flamefest Sex Festival Death Caused By Lethal Dose Of MDMA, Inquest Told

    Steven Graves was found dead outside his tent.

    18/12/2017 21:33 GMT

    A 53-year-old man died at a woodland sex fetish festival after taking a lethal dose of MDMA, an inquest has heard.

    Steven Graves was found lying outside his tent with a woman unconscious on his chest on August 22 at Flamefest in Tunbridge Wells, Kent.

    He met Sandra Levy at the festival. The pair became intimate and started camping together, the inquest in Maidstone heard on Monday.

    Gareth Fuller/PA
    Steven Graves died after taking a lethal dose of MDMA at Flamefest, an inquest was told

    They had each taken a pill offered by a stranger who said it was ecstasy shortly before Graves was found dead.

    Geoffrey Smith, assistant coroner for north-west Kent, concluded his death was drug-related after he ingested a “lethal dose” of the drug.

    Event volunteer Daniel Newcombe saw the pair sleeping outside the tent in the early hours of the morning.

    As he pulled a duvet over them to keep them warm he could hear them snoring, Detective Sergeant Jim Farley told the court.

    But he later went to check on them again as they had moved into an uncomfortable position and he saw Graves’ lips were blue, the inquest heard.

    Police were called to the Powder Mill Lane campsite by paramedics at 6.14am and Graves was pronounced dead.

    Officers investigated and found the circumstances were not suspicious.

    Detective Sergeant Farley said examination of the scene showed evidence of “widespread illegal drug use”.

    MORE:news kentSexual fetishism

    Conversations