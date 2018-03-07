‘Fleabag’ creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s latest project, ‘Killing Eve’, will debut on the BBC later this year, it has been confirmed.

It’s been more than two years since Phoebe’s last project debuted on BBC Three, winning huge acclaim from critics and viewers, as well as a TV Bafta for its star.

‘Killing Eve’, an eight-part series, will not star Phoebe, though she is serving as the show’s executive producer and writer, meaning fans of the sharp humour showcased in ‘Fleabag’ are in for a treat when the show airs on both BBC One and online on BBC Three.