‘Fleabag’ creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s latest project, ‘Killing Eve’, will debut on the BBC later this year, it has been confirmed.
It’s been more than two years since Phoebe’s last project debuted on BBC Three, winning huge acclaim from critics and viewers, as well as a TV Bafta for its star.
‘Killing Eve’, an eight-part series, will not star Phoebe, though she is serving as the show’s executive producer and writer, meaning fans of the sharp humour showcased in ‘Fleabag’ are in for a treat when the show airs on both BBC One and online on BBC Three.
In Phoebe’s on-screen absence, Sandra Oh (best known for her role in ’Grey’s Anatomy), stars as the titular Eve, an MI5 security guard who grows tired of her humdrum desk job, and winds up being tasked with tracking down the mysterious assassin Villanelle, played by Jodie Comer (of BBC Three’s ‘Thirteen’ and ‘Doctor Foster’), in a tense chase that apparently “turns the traditional spy-thriller on its head”.
Damian Kavanagh, Controller of BBC Three, described ‘Killing Eve’ as “one of the most exciting series of recent times”, saying: “Not only do we get to work with Phoebe again, who is a fantastic writer with a unique voice, the brilliant Jodie Comer will be back on BBC Three after her star turn in ‘Thirteen’.”
Sue Deeks, BBC Head of Programme Acquisition, added: “Killing Eve is a startlingly original thriller. In turn both laugh-out-loud funny and edge-of-your-seat gripping, Phoebe Waller-Bridge has filled her new series with an array of wonderful characters brought to life by a dream cast.”
As if a new BBC series with her name on it wasn’t exciting enough for Phoebe, she’s also set to provide the voice of a new droid in the ‘Star Wars’ origin story, ‘Solo’.
A new series of ‘Fleabag’ is also expected to begin streaming on BBC Three in 2019.