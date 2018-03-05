A total of 24 flood warnings have been put in force across England on Monday following the twin weather scourges of the so-called Beast from the East and Storm Emma.

Amid a combination of high tides, melting snow and warming temperatures, the Environment Agency said there is a risk of flooding from surging water levels for rivers and coastal areas.

Flood alerts – meaning flooding is possible and warning residents to be prepared – are predominantly in place in the South West, though risk spots have also been identified on the coast at North Morcombe Bay and from Putney Bridge to Teddington in Greater London.