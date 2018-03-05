A total of 24 flood warnings have been put in force across England on Monday following the twin weather scourges of the so-called Beast from the East and Storm Emma.
Amid a combination of high tides, melting snow and warming temperatures, the Environment Agency said there is a risk of flooding from surging water levels for rivers and coastal areas.
Flood alerts – meaning flooding is possible and warning residents to be prepared – are predominantly in place in the South West, though risk spots have also been identified on the coast at North Morcombe Bay and from Putney Bridge to Teddington in Greater London.
Swanage Bay in Dorset is also at risk of flooding, and temporary flood defences have been deployed.
Clare Dinnis, flood duty manager for the Environment Agency, told HuffPost UK: “A combination of rain and melting snow could lead to some minor surface-water and river flooding in parts of the country today and tomorrow.
To check if you’re at risk of flooding from rivers and the sea and get the latest guidance by calling 0345 988 1188 or visiting www.gov.uk/check-flood-risk
“We expect last week’s snow and ice to thaw steadily, meaning rivers and streams are largely able to absorb the extra water without increasing flood risk, but we are monitoring conditions and are ready to support local authorities as they respond to surface-water flooding.”
Ardleigh Green Infant School in Hornchurch, Essex, was closed due to flooding and structural damage while several other schools reported a similar situation. Golf clubs were also closing their doors as melting snow water-logged courses.
Various road closures are also being announced.
On Monday morning river flooding had caused disruption to trains between Liskeard and Looe in Cornwall on the Great Western Railway. By mid-morning National Rail announced the portion of track had been cleared.
Meanwhile the thaw in the weather resulted in 20,000 homes going without water as engineers rushed to fix burst pipes and leaks.
Households across London and the South East are being asked to use as little water as possible, while many have been left unable to shower or flush toilets for up to four days.
A statement from Thames Water blamed the “recent freeze and rapid thaw” for the disruption.
Yellow ice and snow warnings remain in place across parts of the UK until Tuesday though temperatures are expected to hit double figures in the South.