Two homes have been swallowed up by a huge sinkhole that opened up in Florida on Friday.

The 225ft-wide sinkhole near a lake north of Tampa forced people to leave their homes and about 100 properties in the neighbourhood lost power.

Authorities said the sinkhole appears to have stopped expanding, but that circumstances could change, especially if it rains, Reuters reports.

“The hole itself now appears to be dormant,” Kevin Guthrie, Pasco County’s assistant administrator for public safety, said at a news conference, CNN reports.

Two dogs were rescued from the first of the two homes that fell victim to the sinkhole, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Department said. No one was injured.