Dave Grohl has lifted the lid on what filming a Carpool Karaoke segment is really like, admitting it’s not quite as much fun as we’d be led to believe.

Alongside his Foo Fighters bandmates, Dave appeared alongside James Corden in a sketch last month, where they were heard singing along to hits including ‘Best Of You’, ‘Learn To Fly’ and tracks from their most recent album.

However, while Carpool Karaoke traditionally gives stars the chance to let their hair down and have some fun, Dave has admitted to finding the experience “a little uncomfortable”.