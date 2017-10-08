Dave Grohl has lifted the lid on what filming a Carpool Karaoke segment is really like, admitting it’s not quite as much fun as we’d be led to believe.
Alongside his Foo Fighters bandmates, Dave appeared alongside James Corden in a sketch last month, where they were heard singing along to hits including ‘Best Of You’, ‘Learn To Fly’ and tracks from their most recent album.
However, while Carpool Karaoke traditionally gives stars the chance to let their hair down and have some fun, Dave has admitted to finding the experience “a little uncomfortable”.
He told NME: “Y’know, I don’t mind singing my own songs at Glastonbury or The O2 but if I had to sing you a song right now I’d be too embarrassed.
“I could [sing other people’s songs] all day. We did The Ramones, and Rick Astley, but they didn’t use it. I don’t know why.”
Guitarist Pat Smear agreed: “By hour three in the dude’s car it got less fun.
“It kinda went on. When we stopped at Guitar Centre, that felt like we were done, but it was like ‘this is halfway’.”
Britney Spears previously made similar comments about the recording process of her Carpool Karaoke segment, admitting she wasn’t thrilled about James’ song choices at times.
Naming ‘...Baby One More Time’ and ‘(You Drive Me) Crazy’ specifically, she added: “He controlled the whole thing, and sometimes I got onto him and said, ‘I don’t want to hear that song again’. They didn’t show that part.
“Oh my god and he kept playing them. He put a damn wig on for it. Yeah I totally went along with it.”