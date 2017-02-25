The rockers ended months of speculation as they had made the announcement during a secret gig in Somerset on Friday (24 February).

Foo Fighters have confirmed they will headline Glastonbury this year.

They will play the iconic Pyramid Stage on the Saturday night of the festival, which this year takes place from 23 to 25 June.

The band played Frome’s Cheese And Grain in front of a specially invited audience, which was streamed live on Facebook, with festival organiser Michael Eavis introducing them.

The band were supposed to headline Glastonbury in 2015, but were forced to pull out when frontman Dave Grohl broke his leg. As a result, Florence + The Machine were promoted to headliners.