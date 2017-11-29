Foodbanks Face 'Busiest Christmas Ever', Charity Says In Plea For Help

Reliance on foodbanks is forecast to surge to record levels this Christmas as the number of food parcels handed-out has continued to increase this year, a leading charity has said.

The Trussell Trust, the largest food bank provider in the country, is expecting its ”busiest Christmas ever” when a traditional December spike kicks in.

It points to new data revealing a 47% increase in three-day emergency food supplies last December compared to the monthly average, allied to a 13% leap in foodbank use during the first six months of this financial year.

Last December, Trussell Trust’s network of food banks gave out 146,798 three-day emergency parcels.

It is asking the public to help with donations and volunteering as food banks distribute presents and special Christmas food boxes, as well as run holiday clubs and prepare community meals.