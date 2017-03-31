People have been tweeting their amazement after discovering that you can store butter outside of the fridge - for some, it’s proved “life-changing”.

With the recent release of Good Housekeeping’s sauce-storing chart (ending the age-old debate of where’s best to store ketchup) and the latest butter-related epiphanies on social media, we decided to pull together a handy list of foods that you can store outside of the fridge.

If space is minimum, here are the things you can transfer to the cupboard or counter.