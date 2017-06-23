Theresa May looked exhausted as she emerged from the EU Summit in Brussels on Thursday evening.

Video footage shows the PM trudging to her car alongside staff, after confirming none of the three million EU citizens living in the UK would be made to leave after Brexit.

She reiterated the pledge at a press conference on Friday and said she also wants the same assurances for UK citizens living in Europe - of which there are about a million.

She said her ‘fair and serious offer’ - which would see ‘settled status’ offered to those who had been living in Britain for at least five years - had been well-received by many European leaders.

But European Council president Donald Tusk claimed the UK’s offer was ‘below our expectations’ and risked worsening the current situation for EU citizens.

He told his own press conference that Brexit ‘did not take up much time’ during the summit, and that the EU would review the full details of the offer when they are released by the British government on Monday.

May also denied claims by George Osborne that she single-handedly blocked guaranteeing the rights of EU citizens in the UK in the days immediately after the referendum.

The Evening Standard editor and former Chancellor used an editorial in his paper to reveal the PM ‘unilaterally’ stood in the way of providing an assurance when she was Home Secretary.