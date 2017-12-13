Football: A New Tragedy

The financial inflation of modern sport has taken a toll on widespread attitudes towards it. Numerically, sport remains the world’s most popular entertainment method. However, as transfer fees and salaries get progressively astronomical, the looming notion that athletes do not deserve such reward for partaking in what is ‘just a game’ has cast a shadow on the way sport is viewed in modern society.

Sport - despite its enduring popularity – has always been seen as a lesser art, a begrudgingly relevant yet contaminant slice of society which has its place, but nothing more. Compare this to attitudes towards the theatre, a ‘high art’ if you like, and the differences are remarkable. West-End playgoers might wrinkle their noses at the prospect of spending a Wednesday evening at a cold away match in Leeds, the thought of trading an interval Sauvignon Blanc for a half time pie too alien to even comprehend. Even Cicero and Plato’s laws stated that ‘theatre should be kept free from the bloody sport of the Olympic games’.

This is, frankly, wrong. Drama and sport are similar - so similar, in fact, that I would go so far as to argue that spectating a modern football match is the most tangibly accurate modern analogy to attending a play in Ancient Greece.

The civic importance of Athenian theatre was massive, tragedy a large constituent factor of both the political foreground and the everyday life of the Athenian citizen. It would have taken one small trip to Manchester in 2009 to witness firsthand the similar way in which sport dominates a city. Manchester City, having - in a controversial move - bought striker Carlos Tevez from their local rivals United, worked with the council to erect a huge new ‘Welcome to Manchester’ sign on the road entering the city. The face on the sign? Tevez’s of course. The religious and political nature of Athenian theatre also resonates with modern football. One must only go so far as Glasgow to see the religious undertones of the ‘Old Firm Derby’, Celtic vs. Rangers here a controversial microcosm for the city’s divided religious roots. For politics, the similarly fiery ‘Derby Della Capitale’ between Roma and Lazio is a visible representation of right and left wing politics colliding, the stadium acting as a platform for these differences in belief to be expressed.

Even structurally, the two worlds collided. An ancient Athenian entering the theatre might pass statues of Euripides, Sophocles and Aeschylus on the way in, not dissimilar to the statue of legendary Liverpool manager Bill Shankly outside Anfield, all figures celebrated for literally winning the first prize.