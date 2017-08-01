Gary Lucy Teases That A ‘Footballers’ Wives’ Comeback Could Be On The Cards

Recently returned ‘Hollyoaks’ star Gary Lucy has teased the possibility of a ‘Footballers’ Wives’ comeback.

The ITV drama was a huge hit with many TV fans but was ultimately axed when the BBC began trumping it in the ratings battle, with rival programme ‘Hotel Babylon’.

ITV We remember it like it was yesterday

Now though - over 10 years after the series five finale aired - it seems Gary might know something about a possible return.

When Now magazine asked him if we could get the chance to catch up with the Earls Park FC players and their partners, he teased: “Maybe in some form... watch this space is all I can say.”

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment

The actor is no stranger to revisiting former projects and is currently back in ‘Hollyoaks’ as Luke Morgan.

During his time as Footballers Wives’ Kyle Pascoe, Gary featured in a number of jaw-droppingly ridiculous scenes and he recently recreated Kyle and Chardonnay’s incredible wedding, when reunited with co-star Susie Amy.

'Hollyoaks': Where Are They Now?