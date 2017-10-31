Foreign Office Needs More Money To Cope With Brexit, Says Former Chief Diplomat

The Foreign Office must be given extra money if Theresa May’s ‘Global Britain’ slogan is to actually “mean something”, the former head of the diplomatic service has said.

Lord Ricketts told the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee on Tuesday that Britain would need invest more in diplomacy after Brexit.

He said the Foreign Office had “no margin” to open the new positions it would need in Europe once the UK left the EU without cutting posts in other parts of the world.

“I am arguing for an increase in the staffing of the FCO. which means increase in the budget,” he said.

“If ‘Global Britain’ is to mean something, it’s got to mean more resources for parts Her Majesty’s Government that are representing the UK abroad.”

The prime minister has argued once the UK leaves the EU it will be able to expand its reach and influence abroad.