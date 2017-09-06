A 14-year-old boy has died after being gunned down in an east London double shooting described by police as an “extreme act of violence”.

Corey Junior Davis and an unnamed 17-year-old boy were found with gunshot injuries at Moore Walk, Newham, on Monday afternoon.

Police said the youngster from Forest Gate, east London, died in hospital at 10.01pm on Tuesday.

The second teenager suffered potentially life-changing injuries in the shooting and remains in hospital in stable condition, the Press Association reported.

Google Maps Two teenagers were found with gunshot injuries on Moore Walk in Newham on Monday

Launching a murder investigation, Detective Chief Inspector Dave Whellams said: “This is a very tragic incident, a teenage boy’s life has been taken in an extreme act of violence, leaving his family utterly devastated.

“We are pursuing all lines of inquiry to catch the person responsible for Corey’s murder and are keen to hear from anyone who believes they might have information to come forward as it could prove vital to our investigation.

UPDATE: Murder investigation launched following Newham double shooting https://t.co/OymN2WNhhD pic.twitter.com/4IndDRS93N — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) September 5, 2017

“Our thoughts are with Corey’s family at this very difficult time.”

No arrests have been made and police urged witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

According to the Met, a post-mortem will be carried out in due course.

Davis’ family are being supported by specially-trained officers.