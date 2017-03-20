14 Things You Only Know If You’re Terrible At Texting Back

These days it is a social faux pas to think of actually picking up the phone and calling someone, instead we all send a passive aggressive stream of messages until someone finally remembers to buy toilet roll.

This is all well and good if you’re a fully functioning human being, but for some of us who are chronically bad texters, it turns all our adult relationships into a series of apologies and retributions.

Here are 14 things you only know if you’re just terrible at texting back.

1. Receiving a message and thoroughly enjoying its content.