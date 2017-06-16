Residents in Lancaster West Estate, which includes Grenfell Tower, have told HuffPost UK they feeling even more “forgotten”, by the very people who are meant to help them following the devastating fire this week. Anger is rising in the local community as residents feel their needs are falling on deaf ears, just as their concerns were ignored prior to Wednesday’s atrocity. “They have a duty of care to us and they haven’t showed us one duty of care since this fire has taken place,” an estate resident identified only as Kim says. “We have been forgotten about, the council forgot us.” The blaze that engulfed the 24-storey building shortly after 1am on Wednesday led to incredible acts of kindness from the community, with hundreds of volunteers offering to help sort and distribute the thousands of items that have been donated to the relief effort.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images Residents are angry at the lack of support they have received from TMO and their council following the fire at Grenfell Tower.

Grenfell Tower is the only high-rise building in the Lancaster West Estate, which comprises of 900 other apartments, split into smaller low-rise blocks. Yet despite the overwhelming support offered to survivors, Zeyad Cred, a local resident who has been helping with the relief efforts since the early hours of Wednesday morning, asks HuffPost UK: “Why does it fall onto our community’s shoulders to organise everything? “Why did it take more than 24 hours to have a designated area for all these car packs and donations coming to us... it shouldn’t have taken as long as it has.” Residents are angry that there hasn’t been a stronger presence from their local authority the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea and the organisation in charge of Grenfell Tower Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (TMO). Eartha Pond, from Queen’s Park Community Council, tells HuffPost UK: “There has been an absolute lack of presence from the local council. “All the organisations that said they have been collecting the donations have said there is no-one coordinating, it’s chaotic.” Pond says volunteers need logistaical help and direction from the local council. She warns: “The longer they leave it, the longer their presence is not here, not only do they [local residents] feel forgotten, they’re getting angry. “They want answers, they need some information and they’re just getting nothing.”

HuffPost UK Zeyad Cred asks where the support has been for the local community.