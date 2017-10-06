Retainers Should Be 'Worn For Life' After Braces To Prevent Need For Future Corrective Treatment

Most people who have had braces will need corrective treatment years later, orthodontists have said. To tackle the problem, experts from the British Orthodontic Society (BOS) advised that retainers, which are used for a period of time after a person has had their braces removed, should actually be “worn for life”. Simon Littlewood, a consultant orthodontist at St Luke’s Hospital, Bradford, said: “In the past, we used to think that once patients reached a certain age, their teeth would eventually be stable. “Now we know that’s not true, there is potential for teeth to keep moving throughout life – it’s almost like a normal ageing phenomenon.”

HDesert via Getty Images

The British Orthodontic Society (BOS) has launched a campaign called ‘Hold that Smile’ to reinforce the message to patients that lifelong retainer wear is the key to maintaining straight teeth. The campaign is underpinned by an animation aimed at young patients and a short film which communicates the benefits of retainers as well as the risks of teeth moving if the retainers are not worn. It has been backed by the British Dental Association and the Faculty of General Dental Practice UK (FGDP). The campaign follows research in the US which found followed up patients who wore retainers for one or two years only and discovered that, a decade later, 70% of people needed treatment to correct movement in their teeth. Currently, a person may have fixed braces fitted for a period of time. When the brace is removed by an orthodontist, they will be given a retainer. There are two types of retainers, removable and fixed. The majority of young patients are given removable retainers at the end of their treatment with the instruction to wear them routinely at night. Meanwhile patients who have had complex treatments will often be fitted with fixed retainers. As a general rule, patients are be asked to wear a removable retainer for a minimum of 12 months, according to BOS.