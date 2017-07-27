Former McDonald's Employee Unearths Gross Find Hidden Within McFlurry Machine

A former McDonald’s employee has shared shocking photos of a dirty tray he pulled out from a McFlurry machine while on shift.

Nick, from Louisiana, USA, said he pulled the tray - filled with gunk and grease - out of the machine, after accidentally spilling ice cream nearby.

The 18-year-old later shared photos of the contents of the tray on Twitter, explaining: “This came out of McDonald’s ice cream machine in case y’all were wondering.”

In response, a spokesperson for McDonald’s US told HuffPost UK: “This is a part of our soft serve equipment that does not come into contact with any food and is required to undergo regular and timely cleaning.”