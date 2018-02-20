Former Save The Children Boss Justin Forsyth Admits 'Inappropriate' Behaviour

Former Save The Children boss Justin Forsyth has admitted he had “unsuitable and thoughtless conversations” with female staff during his time at the charity.

The former Downing Street comms chief has been under scrutiny following sexual assault allegations made against Brendan Cox, widower of murdered Labour MP Jo Cox, who he worked with at the time.

Forsyth himself, now a deputy executive director at Unicef, faced three complaints of inappropriate behaviour towards female staff himself before he quit as chief executive in 2015, according to the BBC.

He was accused of sending texts to young female staff about how they looked and what they were wearing.