Formula 1 Ends Use Of 'Grid Girls' Just Days After 'Walk-On Girls' Banned In Darts

The F1 announcement has already proven to be equally controversial on Twitter. Nevertheless, the changes will commence with the start of the 2018 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season on 25 March and also apply to our other motorsports series that take place during the Grands Prix weekends.

The decision to ban women models in darts wasn’t without its critics. Some accused the PDC of “political correctness gone mad” and putting women out of work, while an online petition to overturn the ban soon gained more than 36,000 signatures.

The news comes just days after the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) confirmed women will no longer escort male players to the stage as “walk-on girls” and The Women’s Sport Trust called for a ban of these roles across as sports.

Formula 1 has announced it will no longer use female models as “walk-on grid girls”, saying the employment of women for this purpose “is at odds with modern day societal norms”.

The change may come as no surprise to some as in December, F1 managing director of motorsports Ross Brawn told BBC Radio 5 live the use of “grid girls” in the sport was being reviewed

In a statement issued on Wednesday, F1 said it considers “the time spent by teams and drivers on the grid before a race as one of celebration.”

It added the purpose of this time is so “guests and various performers can add to the glamour and spectacle of the Grand Prix, enabling promoters and partners to showcase their countries and products”.

Sean Bratches, managing director of commercial operations at F1 added: “While the practice of employing grid girls has been a staple of Formula 1 Grands Prix for decades, we feel this custom does not resonate with our brand values and clearly is at odds with modern day societal norms.

“We don’t believe the practice is appropriate or relevant to Formula 1 and its fans, old and new, across the world.”

The news comes after The Women’s Sport Trust, a leading voice calling for gender equality in sport, called for the banning of all women models in sport in light of the PDC decision.

“Sporting viewers are expected to admire the successful, talented, strong men taking part in competition, with the role of women purely based on their physical appearance,” a spokesperson said.

“Women are being positioned as an embellishment to a sport, rather than having the opportunity to enjoy the same level of funding and media exposure as men.

“Sport mirrors and magnifies society. If we depict women in sport in a way that reinforces a narrow stereotype, we add to the pressure young girls in particular feel to look and act a certain way. If we depict women in a central, powerful and sporting role, we create a positive, modern and accurate image to inspire others.”