Five people were killed in a shooting on Friday at a Florida airport that also left eight people injured.
Broward County Sheriff’s department confirmed the deaths at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and said one person was in custody.
They also said eight people were hospitalised.
The city’s mayor has said a lone gunman was responsible for the attack.
“He was a lone shooter and we have no evidence at this time that he was acting with anyone else,” Mayor Barbara Sharief told CNN.
The attack took place just before 1pm local time in the baggage claim area.
Ari Fleischer, former White House press secretary, tweeted from the scene that the incident involved one shooter and five victims.
As the first reports of the shooting came in, he tweeted “everyone is running”
Later he said it was “calm” but the police were not letting anyone leave the airport.
A video shared from inside the airport showed people huddled on the ground and crying. At the end of the footage, at least one woman could be seen bleeding on the ground.
“The casings were flying all around us,” one woman says in the video.
Videos and images from the airport also showed people waiting outside on the tarmac.
Bill Nelson, a US Senator from Florida, identified the man arrested as Esteban Santiago.
The airport, which is about 21 miles north of Miami, is shut down and staff are in the process of opening up other areas of the airport in order to “try to move passengers along,” Sharief said, warning it may take several hours.
Miami Airport said it would boosting its security as a precaution.
More follows