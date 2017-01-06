Five people were killed in a shooting on Friday at a Florida airport that also left eight people injured.

Broward County Sheriff’s department confirmed the deaths at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and said one person was in custody.

They also said eight people were hospitalised.

Update: 5 ppl dead; 8 injured were taken to an area hospital. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017

Confirmed: Shooting at Fort Lauderdale -Hollywood International Airport with multiple people dead. One subject in custody. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017

Update: Eight people were injured and transported to an area hospital. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017

The city’s mayor has said a lone gunman was responsible for the attack.

“He was a lone shooter and we have no evidence at this time that he was acting with anyone else,” Mayor Barbara Sharief told CNN.

The attack took place just before 1pm local time in the baggage claim area.

Communications received a call around 12:55 p.m. about shots fired at 100 Terminal Drive at Fort Lauderdale -Hollywood Int'l Airport. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017

Ari Fleischer, former White House press secretary, tweeted from the scene that the incident involved one shooter and five victims.

As the first reports of the shooting came in, he tweeted “everyone is running”

I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

The police said there is one shooter and five victims. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

Later he said it was “calm” but the police were not letting anyone leave the airport.

All seems calm now but the police aren't letting anyone out of the airport - at least not the area where I am. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

A video shared from inside the airport showed people huddled on the ground and crying. At the end of the footage, at least one woman could be seen bleeding on the ground. “The casings were flying all around us,” one woman says in the video. Videos and images from the airport also showed people waiting outside on the tarmac.

Everyone evacuated off neighboring plane after reported shooting in baggage. We’re sitting on tarmac. Florida! pic.twitter.com/4h5kRTECso — Stephen Falk (@stephenfalk) January 6, 2017

#fortlauderdale A video posted by Gene Messina (@gmessina121) on Jan 6, 2017 at 10:56am PST

Shots fired at the Ft Lauderdale airport. Family is safe just waiting on the Tarmac for security to clear the area. So scary. pic.twitter.com/TmsEz8X3hV — Black & White Media (@BlackWhiteCa) January 6, 2017

Bill Nelson, a US Senator from Florida, identified the man arrested as Esteban Santiago.

The airport, which is about 21 miles north of Miami, is shut down and staff are in the process of opening up other areas of the airport in order to “try to move passengers along,” Sharief said, warning it may take several hours.

Miami Airport said it would boosting its security as a precaution.

