One of the scientists behind the invention of Viagra has created a new spray he claims can help nine in 10 men suffering from premature ejaculation last longer in bed.
Professor Mike Wyllie’s Fortacin spray contains low doses of two anaesthetics to reduce the sensitivity men feel around their penis when having sex.
The spray takes just five minutes to work and as of Thursday, it is now available to buy online.
Professor Wyllie claims the spray could help men last up to 10 times longer in bed, with the average user in trials lasting five times longer.
Fortacin spray became available in the UK in November last year, but men wishing to use it would have to visit their GP, who would then order the spray from a pharmaceutical company.
Now, men are able to purchase the spray themselves directly from online pharmacy Chemist 4 U. They’ll still require a prescription for the spray, but this can be obtained through answering a simple medial questionnaire on the site, which is then checked by the company’s registered doctors.
Fortacin does not come cheap though, with a 6.5ml spray estimated to last 20 doses costing £99.99.
According to Chemist 4 U, the spray contains two active ingredients: lidocaine and prilocaine.
“These are local anaesthetics that cause temporary numbing and loss of feeling in the skin,” the site explains.
Men using Fortacin are advised to spray the product on the head of their penis three times before intercourse and leave at least four hours between doses.
Professor Wyllie believes the spray is the “next big revolution after Viagra”.
“Premature ejaculation has a devastating effect on relationships. It can really destroy lives – to the point where some men commit suicide,” he told the Daily Mail.
“It may not be talked about as much as erectile dysfunction, but there’s no doubt can cause the same level of distress for both a man and his partner.”
According to the NHS, premature ejaculation is the most commonly experienced ejaculation problem.
Its cause can be physical - such as prostate problems or thyroid problems - or phycological - such as a result of depression, stress, relationship problems or performance anxiety.
The NHS recommends the following as treatment options:
- masturbate an hour or two before having sex
- use a thick condom to help decrease sensation
- take a deep breath to briefly shut down the ejaculatory reflex (an automatic reflex of the body during which ejaculation occurs)
- have sex with your partner on top (to allow them to pull away when you are close to ejaculating)
- take breaks during sex and think about something boring
It adds the some couples may wish to attend relationship counselling to discuss the issue and any underlying causes.