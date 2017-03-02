One of the scientists behind the invention of Viagra has created a new spray he claims can help nine in 10 men suffering from premature ejaculation last longer in bed.

Professor Mike Wyllie’s Fortacin spray contains low doses of two anaesthetics to reduce the sensitivity men feel around their penis when having sex.

The spray takes just five minutes to work and as of Thursday, it is now available to buy online.

Professor Wyllie claims the spray could help men last up to 10 times longer in bed, with the average user in trials lasting five times longer.