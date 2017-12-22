Government Is Failing Foster Children Forced To Switch Between 'Dizzying Number' Of Placements, Say MPs

Children in care forced to switch between “a dizzying number” of foster parents are being failed by the Government, MPs warn.

An influential Commons committee is demanding a full review of the care system after hearing from more than 100 foster carers and children cared for by the state.

A national college for foster carers to bolster capacity, better advocacy services and placing children with their siblings should be key priorities, the Education Select Committee says.

The Fostering Network, however, says only one in 10 foster carers receives the equivalent of the National Living Wage for a 40-hour week and more pay is vital to boost carer numbers.

During the committee’s inquiry into the care system - which was sparked because of poor educational and mental health outcomes for looked after children - one young person said they had been through eight placements in four years.

Another had “moved six times in less than no time” and a third had lived in thirteen different foster placements and two children’s homes in five years. Others told of a struggle to stay in meaningful contact with siblings and family members.

Robert Halfon, the Tory MP who chairs the committee, said: “The foster care system is under significant pressure and yet this is an area of arguably greatest need. Foster children are some of the most vulnerable young people in our society but many are currently being failed by a care system which doesn’t meet their needs.

“Foster children shouldn’t face the prospect of a dizzying number of placements nor should they be excluded from decisions about their future. Efforts need to be redoubled to place children with their siblings.

“The best gift the Government could give foster children this Christmas is to commit to improving the support they receive to enable them to climb the ladder of opportunity and thrive in their lives ahead. The Government also needs to do more to recognise the valuable service which foster carers provide. Establishing a national college would be a welcome step in this direction.”