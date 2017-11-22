Fostered Children Discriminated Against By Unjust 15 Hours Free Childcare Policy

There are a number of issues that are currently affecting the fostering sector which, as a matter of justice, need to change. Dealing with them is, quite simply, the right thing to do. Some of these issues have been going on for a long time – allegations, whistleblowing, foster carer fees and so on – but sometimes a new issue appears from nowhere and needs to be challenged immediately.

One such issue is the fact that fostered children aged three and four are, since September, being discriminated against when it comes to being able to access the 15 extra hours free childcare that other children in England are entitled to.

A baffling decision

The decision to exclude these children from being able to make use of the additional 15 hours is inexplicable and unjust. They are entitled to the original 15 hours free childcare that all three and four-year-olds in England were already entitled to, which makes this exclusion all the more baffling. The decision means, among other things, that children coming into care may have to stop attending their nursery for those extra hours or foster carers may have to dig into their own pockets to pay for childcare.

This has a potential negative impact on fostered children, many of whom flourish when they spend more time in an environment surrounded by their peers; but also on foster carers who, as a group, are largely unpaid or underpaid and therefore can neither afford to pay for the childcare themselves or not to go out to work outside of the home. This is particularly the case for family and friends foster carers.