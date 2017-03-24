Four dead newborn puppies were found dumped in a carrier bag in Hertfordshire on Thursday, National Puppy Day, sparking fears their mother could be in the hands of an “unscrupulous breeder”.

A joint investigation has been launched by the RSPCA and Dacorum Borough Council following the grim discovery in Hemel Hempstead.

A woman called the council on Thursday morning after finding the bag in Three Cherry Trees Lane.

The bodies were collected by the dog warden, who alerted the RSPCA.