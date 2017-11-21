Four Life Lessons I’ve Learned Turning 40

It’s finally here.

The big 40!

I have to admit that I handled it differently to how I expected. For years I said I was going to have a pirate party, so that I could wear a dress with a corset and have a good laugh with friends and family.

Then I realised that I just couldn’t be bothered to do all of that! The thought of organising a do, cleaning the house (yes really) and running around making sure everyone was OK just didn’t appeal any more.

Instead, I decided to spend my 40th birthday walking in the North Yorkshire Moors with my husband. It was amazing. We headed to a beautiful waterfall, scrambled over rocks to get close to it and then enjoyed a delicious pub lunch, before collecting the kids from school.