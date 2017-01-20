This Four-Person Backflip Is Absolutely Mesmerising

If you’re looking to bring in the weekend with a celebratory backflip, why not grab three friends and make a thing of it?
Or, on second thoughts, watch this mesmerising display instead.
The video above shows four people doing a backflip in unison on a trampoline. The mind-blowing move has been captured in slow motion, which makes it all the more impressive.
The fascinating clip was uploaded by Greg Roe Trampoline on Facebook earlier in the week. Unsurprisingly it’s been viewed more than 750,000 times since.
Back flips are cool. Four-person backflips are epic.
