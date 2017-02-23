Trans campaigners Fox Fisher and Owl have spoken out about their dismal experiences of sex and relationships education (SRE) at school in a bid to make the lessons compulsory and LGBT+ inclusive.

The non-binary couple, who do not identify as male or female, are due to speak at National Student Pride’s annual event this weekend. They are backing the organisation’s call for the government to improve SRE.

Under current government guidelines, it is not mandatory for schools to teach children about non-heterosexual sex and relationships.

“Sex education was just so crap, it just taught you: ‘Use a condom, or else you get pregnant and then you die’,” Owl said.

But an amendment to the Children and Social Work bill, due to be voted on by MPs later this month, would see age appropriate, LGBT+ inclusive and religiously diverse SRE made compulsory for all teens.