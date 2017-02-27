With Trump basing policy off of @FoxNews propaganda rather than from intel briefings, they have to decide if their lies are worth our lives. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) February 20, 2017

Here’s a rundown of some of their most notorious blunders... 7) When Britain Voted To Leave The United Nations Remember back in June when we voted to take back control from the oppressive United Nations? No? Yeah, no one else does either.

FOX News - a little confused! pic.twitter.com/K0n1QdOiBV — Sam Kiley (@kileysky) June 24, 2016

6) When They Said Jeremy Corbyn Was A Russia-Loving Bearded Vegetarian Socialist Who Hates America Well, they got at least three things right.

Jonathan Brady/PA Wire Corbyn, his beard and a vegetable

In a 2015 article, Luke Coffey, a former Thatcher acolyte, said a Corbyn leadership would be “so overtly anti-American that whoever steps into the White House, Republican or Democrat, would have to support the Conservative Party.” 5) When They Advised Schoolchildren To Take On Armed Gunmen This man wants to save your child’s life in an active shooter situation.

Fox News Wut?

... by getting them to tackle them with their bare hands. The guest, a martial arts instructor, said: “Once you engage the gunman, you have to — you have to just take him out. You have to fight strong. So you’re not actually going to try and get away until you actually make sure that you’ve done some damage to him. Because if you don’t, then he’ll just pursue you.” So if an adult gunman enters a school, a child should creep up behind him, grab the gun and kick him in the nuts. What could possibly go wrong? Perhaps better would be to heed the advice of the FBI, which recommends children should attempt to run or hide. 4) When They Said The Ocean Should Be Cleared Of Sharks In July 2015 champion surfer Mick Fanning was attacked by a shark.

World Surf League The attack was at the 2015 J-Bay Open in South Africa

Thankfully he survived but that wasn’t enough to stop presenter Brian Kilmeade calling for some incredibly drastic action. He said: “I think the most shocking thing is that after you hear about the six attacks in North Carolina, okay, these are just swimmers. “But then when you see a champion surfer and you have a three camera shoot and an overhead shot, [you] say, ‘Oh my goodness, it could happen anywhere’.” He continued: “You would think that they would have a way of clearing the waters for a competition of this level. But I guess they don’t.” Co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck chimed in, agreeing: “If a three-time world champion surfer isn’t safe, who is?” She added: “The shark should be afraid of him.” Quite.

You would think that they would have a way of clearing the air of birds before a planes fly, but I guess they don’t.” - @kilmeade probably — Buford T Justpiss® (@D2_Derpinator) July 20, 2015

3) When They Promoted Nigel Farage To Leader Of The Opposition 2016 was undoubtedly a rough year for Jeremy Corbyn but this must have been one of the lowest points.

Oof. 2) When They Said Climate Change Is The ‘Oldest Superstition Around’ In 2014 Fox News regular Charles Krauthammer disputed yet another report into the effects of climate change by comparing belief in the theory to belief in the power of gods to control the weather.

“It’s the oldest superstition around,” he said. “It was in the Old Testament, it’s in the rain dance of Native Americans: if you sin, the skies will not cooperate.” Krauthammer said the consensus around the science of climate change was just as dubious as the consensus around other debunked theories. “I’m not impressed by numbers,” he said. And this was before #AlternativeFacts. 1) When they Declared Birmingham A Muslim-Only City Are you a non-Muslim? Have you been to Birmingham recently? Well, you and thousands of others like you are lying according to an “expert” who appeared on Fox News in 2015.

Even by the American news channel’s standards they surpassed themselves by allowing an ‘expert’ to claim Birmingham is a Muslim-only city. Steven Emerson said: “And in Britain, it’s not just no-go zones, there are actual cities like Birmingham that are totally Muslim where non-Muslims just simply don’t go in.” This outright lie then spawned some of the greatest trolling in the history of social media.

Even buildings wear burkas in Birmingham #FoxNewsFacts pic.twitter.com/LpqzvxxL2q — Paul Connolly (@PaulConnolly10) January 11, 2015

This is a picture from the Aston Villa-Birmingham derby. #FoxNewsFacts pic.twitter.com/qUn9gQFyyk — Robin Wigglesworth (@RobinWigg) January 11, 2015

Jam jars across Britain have to wear the hijab in order to be halal. #foxnewsfacts pic.twitter.com/UiT1IWOrnO — Amar (@m1_ama) January 12, 2015