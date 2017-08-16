His failure - again - to denounce the white supremacist march in Virginia, which led to the death of Heather Heyer after a car was driven into a group of anti-racist demonstrators, was too much for commentator Timf on Tuesday.

Kat Timf and her co-hosts were visibly shocked after watching the US president’s latest press conference, in which he said that the “alt-left” was also partly to blame for the violence in Charlottesville.

A Fox News anchor has given an impassioned speech against Donald Trump’s latest “disgusting” failure to denounce white supremacists who marched in Charlottesville at the weekend.

Fox News host @KatTimpf absolutely goes off on Trump’s “disgusting” presser: “I’m wondering if it’s actually real life what I just watched.” pic.twitter.com/BS0xFwxk3o

Responding to Trump’s latest press conference, she said:

“It’s honestly crazy for me to have to comment on this right now because I’m still in the phase where I’m wondering if it was actually real life what I just watched. “It was one of the biggest messes that I’ve ever seen. I can’t believe it happened… He’s not measured in his criticism. “He goes after people as soon as he has the inkling. For him to take 48 hours, that is something he has never done before. “It shouldn’t be some kind of bold statement to say ‘yes, a gathering full of white supremacist Nazis doesn’t have good people in it. Those are all bad people, period.’ “And the fact that that’s controversial… I don’t know if I should laugh. I have too much eye makeup on to start crying right now. It’s disgusting.”

Fox News, traditionally a bastion of support for the beleaguered president, has seen an increasing number of anchors and commentators speak out against Trump.

Eboni K Williams, who is a colleague of Timpf on The Fox News Specialists, on Monday called Trump’s initially vague condemnation of Saturday’s bloody clashes “cowardly and dangerous”.

“In a moment where you could have been crystal clear where you stand on the issue of inclusion, standing up against white supremacy and domestic terrorism, you very intentionally chose to be ambiguous and equivocate,” she added.

Trump has faced repeated criticism for taking two days to condemn Neo Nazis and white supremacists behind violence at the deadly rally on Saturday.

Trump initially responded to events on Saturday by condemning violence “on both sides”.

On Monday, he finally specifically condemned Nazis, the KKK and white supremacists, only to later tweet his anger that this was not better received.