Viewers of Fox News have called for the resignation of one of the channel’s hosts after he dared to explain that a conspiracy theory about Hillary Clinton is complete cobblers.

Shep Smith took issue with the Uranium One story (see box below) propagated by the alt-right and even the President himself as evidence it was in fact the former Secretary of State that colluded with Russia.

Despite being debunked numerous times the conspiracy theory continues to flourish, tweeted again just last month by Donald Trump.